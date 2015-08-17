KABUL Aug 17 Armed men kidnapped a foreign aid
worker, believed to be German, in downtown Kabul on Monday, the
latest in a spate of attacks on foreign targets at a time of
declining security in the Afghan capital.
It was not clear if militants or a criminal group were
behind the kidnap, as there was no immediate claim of
responsibility for the second abduction of a foreigner in recent
months in Kabul, which has suffered a wave of lethal bombings.
"Right now an investigation is ongoing," said interior
ministry spokesman Najib Danish, confirming the kidnapping.
Security sources said the victim worked for German
development agency GIZ, which was the target of another
kidnapping in north Afghanistan earlier this year.
"Right now we cannot disclose the aid worker's name or
nationality, but an operation is ongoing, and we hope it reaches
a conclusion soon," said Fraidoon Obaidi, chief of the criminal
investigation department of Kabul police.
GIZ and the German foreign ministry declined to comment.
Afghanistan is one of the world's most dangerous places for
aid workers. Many more Afghans are kidnapped than foreigners,
however, including members of the Hazara minority that is often
targeted by militants.
On Saturday, the United States embassy in Kabul warned U.S.
citizens in an "emergency message" that insurgents were planning
more attacks, targeting several sites frequented by foreigners
in the city.
In 2014, 57 aid workers were killed in Afghanistan, the
United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan says.
(Reporting by Mirwais Harooni and Frank Jack Daniel; Additional
reporting by Sabine Siebold in Berlin; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)