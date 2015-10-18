US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
KABUL Oct 18 A German aid worker kidnapped in Afghanistan in August has been released safely, the German development agency GIZ said in a statement.
"We are relieved and happy that our staff member is free again," a statement from the organisation said.
No details were released regarding the kidnapping, which occurred in downtown Kabul on Aug. 17.
The kidnapping was one of a series of attacks on foreign targets in the Afghan capital since the withdrawal of international troops from most combat operations last year. (Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Michael Perry)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Dow down 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)