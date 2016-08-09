KABUL The American University of Afghanistan is expected to reopen on Wednesday, days after being closed in the wake of the kidnapping of two teachers, administrators said.

The two faculty members, one Australian and one American, were abducted at gunpoint from a road near the university in Kabul on Sunday evening, Afghan officials said.

Since then, the campus has been closed while senior management reviewed the security situation, the university said in a statement online on Tuesday.

"We are devastated by the news and will remain vigilant to ensure the safety of all university personnel and students," university president Mark English said in the statement.

University officials are in "close contact" with Afghan security agencies and foreign embassies, the university said.

"Everything possible is being done to ensure their safe return."

Both the American and Australian embassies confirmed their citizens were involved, but did not provide further details.

Kidnapping is a major problem in Afghanistan with Afghans the most affected, although a number of foreigners have also been abducted in recent years.

An Indian aid worker was released last month after being abducted from downtown Kabul in July. At least two other foreigners were kidnapped in Kabul last year and later released.

At least one Australian woman remains unaccounted for after being kidnapped in the eastern city of Jalalabad in April.

(Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Robert Birsel)