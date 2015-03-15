KABUL, March 15 Gunmen kidnapped eight ethnic
Hazara people from two cars in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday but
later released all but one of the hostages, a local official
said.
It was the second kidnapping involving members of the Hazara
community in less than a month, stoking fears of sectarian
violence in this war-weary nation.
The passengers were riding in two vehicles in eastern Ghazni
province when the gunmen stopped them, said Shafiq Nang Safi, a
spokesman for the provincial governor.
Safi said the identity of the assailants and the remaining
hostage were unknown.
Another 30 Hazaras are still missing after masked gunmen
forced them off two buses in the southern province of Zabul in
late February.
Hazaras, who largely follow the Shi'ite sect of Islam, were
persecuted under the Taliban's Sunni Islamist rule, but
sectarian violence has been rare since the group was ousted by
the U.S.-led invasion in 2001.
Afghan security forces have launched an operation to free
the Zabul hostages, but have yet to locate them, despite having
killed dozens of militants in the operation, including several
fighters identified as foreign nationals.
"We haven't found any clue of those people kidnapped by the
enemies of Afghanistan," said Mohsen Sultani, spokesman for the
205th Afghan army corps, which operates in the south of the
country.
"The operation is going forward well and we have many good
achievements," he said.
The Taliban has denied any involvement in the Zabul attack.
Mohammad Mohaqiq, a prominent Hazara leader and second vice
president to Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah in
Afghanistan's unity government, condemned the kidnapping in a
speech last week.
"If a poor man is not able to go out and find food for his
family, this country will become a house of horrors," Mohaqiq
said.
