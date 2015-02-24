(Adds Kabul truck bomb)
By Sarwar Amani
KANDAHAR Feb 24 Unidentified gunmen in southern
Afghanistan stopped two buses traveling to the capital, Kabul,
and seized around 30 people belonging to the ethnic Hazara
minority, a bus company official said on Tuesday.
Hazaras, who largely follow the Shi'ite sect of Islam, were
persecuted by the Taliban during the 1990s, when the militant
Sunni Islamists ruled most of Afghanistan.
Outbreaks of sectarian violence have been rare since the
Taliban were ousted by an American-led invasion in 2001, but
many Hazaras continue to complain of discrimination and
harassment by majority Sunni Muslim groups.
The passengers were forced to leave the buses late on Monday
night, after producing documents that showed they belonged to
the Shi'ite minority group.
"Our drivers stopped for the gunmen because they were
in army uniform. They asked for documents," Nasir Ahmad, one of
the bus company's managers, said in the southern city of
Kandahar.
"According to other passengers, most of the people abducted
were Hazaras."
The Taliban, now leading an increasingly violent insurgency
against the government and its foreign backers, did not
immediately claim responsibility but said they were
investigating.
The fate of the missing passengers was unknown, said Ghulum
Jilani Sakhi, the deputy police chief of Zabul province, where
Monday's abduction took place.
"We are investigating where these people have been taken,"
he added.
In a similar incident last July, Taliban militants stopped
two minibuses in the central province of Ghor and shot dead 14
passengers identified as belonging to the Hazara group.
Police on Tuesday were also investigating the suspected
premature detonation of a truck bomb on the outskirts of the
Afghan capital, which officials felt had been intended for the
heavily guarded city centre.
Glass shards from broken windows injured a bakery shop
worker but no other civilian casualties were reported, said
Hashmat Stanikzai, a spokesman for Kabul's police chief.
Police had found six dismembered hands believed to have
belonged to insurgents aboard the truck, but they had been
unable to match them and determine how many individuals were
involved, he added.
(Additional reporting by Mirwais Harooni in Kabul; Writing by
Jessica Donati; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)