HERAT, Afghanistan Oct 26 Suspected Islamic
State fighters killed dozens of civilians in the remote Afghan
province of Ghor in revenge for the death of one of their
commanders, a provincial official said on Wednesday.
"Afghan police killed a Daesh commander in Ghor province
during an operation yesterday but Daesh fighters abducted some
30 civilians from near the provincial capital and shot them all
dead in revenge," said Abdul Hai Khatibi, a spokesman for the
governor, using a name commonly given to Islamic State.
The killings followed an attack by militants near Feroz Koh,
the provincial capital, on Tuesday.
Ghor, in central-western Afghanistan, has not been known as
a major centre for Islamic State, which has been concentrated in
the eastern state of Nangarhar.
