KABUL, July 23 An Indian woman working for an international aid group who was kidnapped in the Afghan capital last month has been released unharmed, Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj announced on Saturday.

Judith D'Souza, who works for the Aga Khan Foundation, was abducted on June 9 in the centre of Kabul.

"I am happy to inform you that Judith D'Souza has been rescued," the minister announced in a tweet. She gave no details about how the release came about.

Kidnapping is a major problem in Afghanistan, affecting mostly Afghans although a number of foreigners have also been abducted in recent years.

