KABUL May 19 An Afghan judge sentenced 11 police on Tuesday to one year in jail for failing to prevent the mob killing of a woman in Kabul who was accused of burning a Koran.

The judge freed eight other officers accused of failure to carry out their duty for lack of evidence.

The beating death of the 27-year-old woman, named Farkhunda, sparked outrage and demonstrations in the Afghan capital even before it was revealed that she had not desecrated Islam's holy book.

(Reporting by Kay Johnson; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)