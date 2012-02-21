* U.S. apologises for 'inappropriate treatment' of Korans
* Public relations disaster for Washington
* Both President Karzai and Taliban condemn burning
By Samar Zwak
BAGRAM, Afghanistan, Feb 21 U.S.
helicopters fired flares to disperse hundreds of angry Afghans
who massed outside the main U.S. military base in Afghanistan on
Tuesday after hearing staff there had burned copies of the
Koran.
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta issued an apology for
"inappropriate treatment" of Islam's holy book at the base to
try to contain fury over the incident - a public relations
disaster for Washington as it tries to pacify the country ahead
of the withdrawal of foreign troops in 2014.
White House spokesman Jay Carney later echoed his remarks,
telling a briefing, "We apologize to the Afghan people and
disapprove of such conduct in the strongest possible terms."
Protesters started to gather after Afghan labourers found
charred remains of copies of the Koran as they collected rubbish
from Bagram air base, the provincial governor's office said in a
statement.
As many as 2,000 Afghans massed outside several gates to the
base, the main centre for NATO-led forces just north of the
capital Kabul, chanting anti-foreigner slogans and throwing
stones, said Reuters reporters at the scene.
Afghan President Hamid Karzai and the Taliban in Afghanistan
condemned the incident, both of them saying the values of Islam
had been "degraded".
Winning the hearts and minds of Afghans is critical to U.S.
efforts to defeating the Taliban, but critics say Western forces
often fail to grasp Afghanistan's religious and cultural
sensitivities.
A senior U.S. official, speaking to Reuters on condition of
anonymity, said staff at Bagram had decided to remove "extremist
literature" and other materials left in a library in the base's
detention block.
"They (the materials) were taken out of the library for good
reason but they were being disposed of in a bad way," the
official said.
"There was a breakdown in judgment in this matter but there
was no breakdown in our respect for Islam," the official added.
NATO ORDER
In a statement issued by the Pentagon, Panetta said NATO had
ordered an investigation into the "deeply unfortunate" incident.
NATO's top general in Afghanistan, General John Allen,
apologised for "actions" at the base and said a new order had
been given to all coalition forces in Afghanistan to take part
in training in the proper handling of religious materials.
"This was not intentional in any way," said Allen, the head
of Afghanistan's International Security Assistance Force (ISAF).
"I offer my sincere apologies for any offence this may have
caused, to the president of Afghanistan, the government of the
Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, and most importantly, to the
noble people of Afghanistan," he added.
The apologies did little to ease the anger.
"We want them out of our country now," said Zmari, 30, a
protester who has a shop near Bagram.
"We Afghans don't want these Christians and infidels, they
are the enemy of our soil, our honor and our Koran," said Haji
Shirin, one of the protesters at the heavily fortified compound,
which is home to 30,000 foreign troops and civilians.
"I urge all Muslims to sacrifice themselves in order to pull
out these troops from this soil."
President Karzai's office condemned the incident and said
the president had appointed a delegation of senior clerics to
investigate how it occurred.
"Based on initial reports, four copies of the holy Koran
have been burned and the holiest values (of Islam) been
degraded," a statement from Karzai's office said.
The Afghan Taliban also strongly condemned the incident.
"Since the invasion of Afghanistan by the animal Americans,
this is almost the 10th time that they have degraded the holiest
values of Muslims," said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in
an emailed statement.
Bagram houses a prison for Afghans detained by American
forces. The centre has caused resentment among Afghans because
of reports of torture and ill-treatment of suspected Taliban
prisoners.
Protests raged for three days across Afghanistan in April
last year after a U.S. pastor burned a Koran in Florida.
