KABUL May 2 Up to 500 people are missing, believed dead, after a landslide smashed into a village in a remote mountainous area of northeastern Afghanistan on Friday, a senior police official said.

"At least 400 to 500 people are still under a huge landslide, and they are all believed to be dead. This number may increase," Colonel Abdul Qadeer Sayad, a deputy police chief of Badakhshan province, told Reuters. (Reporting by Mirwais Harooni; Writing by Jeremy Laurence; Editing by Angus MacSwan)