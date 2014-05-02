* Disaster in mountain village triggered by heavy rains
* Search and rescue hampered by heavy flooding
* NATO-led coalition forces on standby to assist
(Adds details)
By Mirwais Harooni
KABUL, May 2 Hundreds of people have been killed
and more than 2,000 are missing after a landslide smashed into a
village in a mountainous area of north Afghanistan on Friday,
and rescue teams were struggling to reach the remote area.
Villagers dug with their bare hands to try to find survivors
under the mountain of mud, but officials said there was little
hope of finding anyone alive given the scale of the disaster.
Triggered by heavy rain, the side of a mountain collapsed
into the village in Argo district at around 11 a.m. (0630 GMT)
as people were trying to recover their belongings and livestock
after a smaller landslip hit their homes a few hours earlier.
"There were more than 1,000 families living in that village.
A total of 2,100 people - men, women and children - are
trapped," Naweed Forotan, a spokesman for the Badakhshan
provincial governor, told Reuters.
"As the part of the mountain which collapsed is so big, we
don't believe anyone would survive. The government and locals
from surrounding villagers are helping with the rescue, and so
far they have recovered more then a hundred bodies."
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of
Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) put the number of fatalities at 350.
At least 100 people were being treated for injuries,
according to Colonel Abdul Qadeer Sayad, a deputy police chief
of Badakhshan, which borders Tajikistan. Hundreds of mudbrick
homes were crushed and hundreds more damaged, he said.
DIFFICULT CONDITIONS
Rescue efforts have been hampered by difficult conditions
due to a week of heavy rain. Seasonal rains and spring snow melt
have caused heavy destruction across large swathes of northern
Afghanistan, killing more than 100 people.
President Hamid Karzai ordered Afghan officials to start
emergency relief efforts immediately to reach the poor village.
A U.N. representative in Kabul said roads to the village
were open but passage was not suitable for heavy machinery.
"Due to the size of the landslide, it is impossible to
search for bodies without advanced machinery," Col. Sayad said,
"We hope to get some machinery and aid soon tomorrow."
Mark Bowden, the U.N. humanitarian co-ordinator in
Afghanistan, said it may be some time yet until a clear picture
of the full extent of the damage is known.
NATO-led coalition troops in the region were discussing
search and rescue contributions with Afghan forces, the United
Nations said.
U.S. President Barack Obama, in remarks before a news
conference at the White House with German Chancellor Angela
Merkel, expressed his condolences.
"Just as the United States has stood with the people of
Afghanistan through a difficult decade, we stand ready to help
our Afghan partners as they respond to this disaster, for even
as our war there comes to an end this year, our commitment to
Afghanistan and its people will endure," he said.
About 30,000 U.S. soldiers remain in Afghanistan, although
that number is falling as Washington prepares to withdraw by the
end of this year all combat troops who battled Taliban
insurgents.
(Additional reporting by Susan Heavey in Washington; Writing by
Jeremy Laurence; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Angus MacSwan)