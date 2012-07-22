(Adds dropped word 'combat' in ninth paragraph)
By Miriam Arghandiwal
KABUL, July 22 Afghanistan's intensifying war by
social media has stepped up a notch with free speech activists
launching a campaign using Twitter and Facebook to fight wide
confusion over competing NATO and Taliban claims, as well as
looming government media curbs.
Foreign troops and insurgents have for years sparred on
Twitter over the extent of victories against one another, while
Afghan journalists are locked in a row with their government
over press freedoms and new media laws.
"Social media is a free tool to use to transfer information
without the influences of the government, warlords, or Talibs,"
said Abdul Mujeeb Khalvatgar, executive director of Afghan media
advocacy group Nai, launching the new campaign on Sunday.
"But right now there's the problem of having an audience,"
said Khalvatgar, pointing to the limited uptake of new media in
the war- and poverty-racked country. Just 2 million of
Afghanistan's 30 million people have Internet access.
While Afghans have enthusiastically embraced improved access
to phones and communications since the 2001 ousting of the
former Taliban government by U.S.-backed Afghan troops, a
majority continue to live in simple homes, often made of mud
brick. Only one in three have electricity.
The austere Taliban banned Internet use to stop people
viewing what they derided as vulgar, immoral and anti-Islamic
material, although they are now among many groups using social
networking to communicate and promote their messages.
While Internet cafe use has sprouted in towns and cities,
particularly among young people, the use of social media has
mainly been confined to combating conservative cultural norms
like limited women's rights, which are more difficult for
mainstream media to confront without provoking a backlash.
"Where traditional media are weak, that is where social
media step in," Khalvatgar said.
Nai, he said, was launching its campaign to encourage
government officials, rights groups and aid organisations to
widen the use of social media and combat negative conceptions of
the Internet among some Afghans.
Some Afghan families forbid women to have social media
accounts, either due to interpretations of Islam or for fear of
shaming family honour. When women do have accounts, they often
refrain from posting pictures or real names.
"Facebook is popular among women, they can obtain
information and express their opinions, and privacy settings
make it easy for them to do so," said Zahra Furmoly, 23-year-old
female adviser at Nai.
And with the government mulling a media law to tighten its
grip over the fledgling but lively Afghan press corps, Nai hoped
social media could help safeguard political and social freedoms,
as occurred during the wave of uprisings across the Middle East.
"If we increase the number of social media users, we
increase dissemination of knowledge. By giving people voices on
social networks, you give them hope," Khalvatgar said.
