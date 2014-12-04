LONDON Dec 4 Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said
on Thursday he would have a cabinet in place within a month,
promising to end a delay that officials and businesses have
complained is hurting the economy.
"We intend to form a cabinet within 2 to 4 weeks of
returning," Ghani said at a London conference on the future of
Afghanistan.
"We are determined to bring people of competence,
commitment, integrity and transparency to lead the programme of
the government," he said.
