LONDON Dec 4 Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Thursday he would have a cabinet in place within a month, promising to end a delay that officials and businesses have complained is hurting the economy.

"We intend to form a cabinet within 2 to 4 weeks of returning," Ghani said at a London conference on the future of Afghanistan.

"We are determined to bring people of competence, commitment, integrity and transparency to lead the programme of the government," he said. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)