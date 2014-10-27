KANDAHAR AIR FIELD, Afghanistan Oct 27 A fleet of planes and helicopters airlifted the last U.S. and British forces from a key base in southern Afghanistan on Monday, a day after the international coalition handed it over to the Afghan military.

The troops' withdrawal in the southern province of Helmand was one of the largest operations in the winding down of the international combat mission in Afghanistan, 13 years after the toppling of the Taliban's radical Islamist regime.

The withdrawal of the nearly 1,000 remaining troops at the combined base of Camp Leatherneck and Camp Bastion was carried out over 24 hours of near-continuous flights back and forth between Helmand and Kandahar Air Field. (Reporting by Kay Johnson, Editing by Maria Golovnina and Nick Macfie)