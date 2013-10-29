KABUL Oct 29 A consortium of Indian companies
led by Steel Authority of India are seeking to renegotiate the
terms of an iron ore deal in Afghanistan worth up to $10.8
billion, a senior official at the Ministry of Mines told Reuters
on Tuesday.
"The negotiations are suspended for some reasons ...
They haven't withdrawn from this process," the official said,
asking for his name to be withheld because he is not authorised
to speak to the media.
Investment in the country's mining sector is considered one
of Afghanistan's greatest hopes of attaining economic
independence and the halt will add to concern that it will not
be able to support itself economically as aid flows shrink.
