KABUL Aug 26 A consortium of Chinese investors
has demanded a review of a landmark $3 billion deal to produce
copper in Afghanistan, the Ministry of Mines said on Monday,
putting at risk one of Kabul's greatest hopes for economic
independence.
It said China Metallurgical Group (MCC) and
Jiangxi Copper want new terms that would cut their
royalties to the government, release them from building a power
plant and copper smelter, and postpone the laying of a railway.
"The Afghan government is trying its best ... to negotiate
with the company but contract conditions are clear and
previously both sides have agreed about it," a spokesman for the
ministry said.
An independent anti-corruption monitor, Integrity Watch
Afghanistan (IWA), said the Chinese venture also wanted to delay
the start of production by five years to 2019.
A spokesman in China for the consortium declined to comment
immediately.
The copper deposit is among the world's largest but is
situated in a dangerous province and the site has often come
under attack by insurgents, who have succeed in halting work on
the mine by forcing workers to flee.
Donors hope the largest foreign investment project in
Afghan history will help wean it off international aid, which is
expected to fall short of the amount needed to pay for its
security forces and sustain economic growth.
IWA said that renegotiating the deal, which was agreed in
2007, would dramatically reduce the benefit to Afghanistan and
set a bad precedent for others seeking to invest in the already
unpredictable country.
"The terms of the contract they want to renegotiate were the
terms that made them the winners in the bidding process," said
Javed Noorani of IWA.
Noorani said the Chinese investors were seeking to cut
royalty payments to the government by almost half to 10 percent
as well as delay production to 2019.
The Afghan president is expected to travel to China with the
minister of mines to discuss salvaging the project. The
government was split between accomodating Chinese demands and
cancelling the contract.
"Others for strategic reasons want it to happen... so China
remains committed to helping Afghanistan when the money dries up
in this country," Noorani continued.
Once production starts, the mine will generate a quarter of
a billion dollars a year and create around 75,000 jobs,
according to a "low-impact" scenario by the World Bank.
