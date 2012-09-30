KABUL, Sept 30 Exxon Mobil Corp, the
world's biggest non-state oil company, has not yet accepted an
offer to look over a new Afghan oil concession in the country's
north, possibly indicating a fading appetite to invest in the
conflict-wracked country.
As Afghanistan's government finalises new laws designed to
attract more foreign mining investment, Mining Minister
Wahidullah Shahrani told Reuters that Exxon had not turned up
for a site tour which closes on Sunday, despite being
shortlisted with eight other firms for the Afghan Tajik tender
near Mazar-e-Sharif.
"Hopefully at some point they (Exxon) will visit the area.
But that visit is not mandatory," Shahrani said in an interview
late on Saturday in his Kabul office.
A spokeswoman for U.S.-based Exxon said she could not
immediately comment.