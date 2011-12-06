* Iron ore production to start in 2016, copper in 2014
* Most of its metals production will be exported
* Says tenders awarded on technical capabilities, not
diplomatic ties
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, Dec 6 Revenue from mining will
grow to reach almost half of Afghanistan's gross domestic
product from 2024 as the government strives to attract foreign
investment to boost the economy, the Afghan minister of mines
told Reuters in an interview.
"Our prediction is that by 2024 the contribution of the
mining sector to the country's GDP will be between 42 and 45
percent," the minister of mines, Wahidullah Shahrani said on
Tuesday.
"By 2016 the revenue of the government from oil and gas and
mineral commodity production will be at least $1.5 billion per
year, and by 2024 that will go up to $4 billion per year, but
these estimates are very conservative."
Afghanistan issued a tender on Tuesday for the exploration
and development of four mineral deposits potentially containing
gold and copper.
The country will tender deposits of molybdenum, lithium and
other rare earths and will explore further in the future as it
tries to attract investment to its potentially lucrative natural
resources sector, the minister said.
Industry analysts and miners said investing in Afghanistan
remains risky due to political instability and safety concerns,
which outweigh the potential advantages of exploiting natural
resources, but some investors have shown interest in the
country's deposits.
A consortium led by the Metallurgical Corp of China
(CMM) won the country's first big mining contract to
develop the Aynak copper deposits in 2008. Another consortium
led by the Steel Authority of India (SAIL) this month
won the rights to develop three blocks of the large Hajigak iron
ore concession in central Afghanistan.
The award to the Indian group may have strengthened
political relationships with India and weakened links with
neighbouring Pakistan, according to some analysts.
The Afghan minister underlined, however, that although
India has historically been a major partner, the tender was
awarded based on technical capabilities and enrichment
opportunities for the country and said the doors are open for
other investors, including from Pakistan, to express interest in
other projects.
ADDING VALUE
In exchange for mining concessions, the Afghan government is
asking investors to focus on the processing of minerals and on
developing infrastructure, which would create jobs, benefit the
population and help to enrich Afghanistan.
The government will also get the benefit of mining royalties
as per international practice, the minister said.
"With Hajigak and Aynak, which are the major projects so
far, both the developers have committed to do the entire
processing within the country, which will have a huge impact on
increasing the value of our exports and improving our trade
balance," he said.
The SAIL-led consortium is expected to invest $10.7 billion
within the next seven to 10 years to develop a large iron ore
mine, build a steelmaking plant with maximum capacity of almost
7 million tonnes per year, construct a large power plant and
some railway infrastructure, the minister said.
The CMM-led consortium will build a copper smelter, which
will produce up to 250,000 tonnes per year of refined copper,
and infrastructure, which will involve construction of a 900 km
railway linking central Asia to South Asia, and will establish a
400 megawatt coal-fired power plant.
About half of the power produced by this plant will be sold
to the government at the cost of production.
A large part of the metals produced at these sites will be
exported to third countries, given that Afghanistan is a small
market.
Iron ore production is expected to start in 2016, and steel
production will reach 3.6 million tonnes per year in the first
phase of the project, which will start in 2019, and will
increase to 6.5 million tonnes per year in the second phase,
which will start in 2021. Afghanistan consumes about 500,000
tonnes of steel each year.
The Aynak copper deposit will start production in 2014, and
most of the expected output of 250,000 tonnes a year will also
be exported, with only 5,000-10,000 tonnes consumed in
Afghanistan every year.
The Afghan government has established a special unit, whose
costs are completely borne by the government, to protect the
mining industry from terrorist attacks, ensure security after
the handover to Afghan control in 2014.
"Despite some concerns of perception about insecurity, until
now we haven't recorded a single incident in any mining
operation, and this is something that we are going to pursue in
the future by expanding the resources of the mines protection
units," he said.
"We also keep the communities very involved in the projects
to make sure that communities will be very supportive," the
minister added.
