KABUL April 9 A helicopter crash in eastern Afghanistan on Tuesday killed two members of the international NATO-led force, a spokesman said.

There were no reports of enemy activity in the area, said Captain Dan Einert, a spokesman for the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force.

He could give no further details.

The helicopter went down in Pachir Agam district of Nangarhar province, said Ahmad Zia Abdulzai, a spokesman for the governor's office. (Reporting By Katharine Houreld; Editing by Nick Macfie)