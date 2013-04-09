(Adds U.S. nationality, detail)
KABUL April 9 A helicopter crash in eastern
Afghanistan killed two American members of the NATO-led force on
Tuesday, spokesmen said.
There were no reports of enemy activity in the area, said
Captain Dan Einert, a spokesman for the NATO-led International
Security Assistance Force.
U.S. military spokesman Colonel Thomas Collins said both the
dead were from the United States.
The helicopter went down in Pachir Agam district of
Nangarhar province, said Ahmad Zia Abdulzai, a spokesman for the
governor's office.
No other details were immediately available.
(Reporting By Katharine Houreld; Editing by Nick Macfie)