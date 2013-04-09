(Adds U.S. nationality, detail)

KABUL April 9 A helicopter crash in eastern Afghanistan killed two American members of the NATO-led force on Tuesday, spokesmen said.

There were no reports of enemy activity in the area, said Captain Dan Einert, a spokesman for the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force.

U.S. military spokesman Colonel Thomas Collins said both the dead were from the United States.

The helicopter went down in Pachir Agam district of Nangarhar province, said Ahmad Zia Abdulzai, a spokesman for the governor's office.

No other details were immediately available. (Reporting By Katharine Houreld; Editing by Nick Macfie)