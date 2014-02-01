* Legal framework pact probably left for successor
* U.S., NATO forces could leave end-2014 if no deal
* Complete foreign withdrawal could jeopardise aid
By Adrian Croft
MUNICH, Feb 1 President Hamid Karzai is unlikely
to sign a pact for U.S. and NATO forces to stay in Afghanistan
after 2014 and will probably leave the choice for his successor,
NATO chief Anders Fogh Rasmussen said on Saturday.
Kabul and Washington spent months negotiating a legal
framework for some U.S. troops to stay on after the end of 2014,
when NATO-led forces are due to end combat operations, leaving
behind a much smaller training and advisory mission.
But Karzai has said he will not sign the agreement unless
certain conditions are met.
The delay has frustrated the United States and its allies,
who want to plan the post-2014 training and advisory mission.
Both the United States and NATO have said they may be forced
to pull their forces out of Afghanistan entirely at the end of
this year unless the agreement is signed soon.
Rasmussen acknowledged for the first time on Saturday that
he did not expect Karzai to sign the U.S. pact and a similar
pact that must be negotiated with other NATO forces.
Instead, he believed Karzai would leave the issue for the
president elected in April 5 election.
Karzai has served two terms and cannot run again.
"I think, realistically speaking, a new president will be
the one to sign," Rasmussen told reporters during the annual
Munich Security Conference.
He said however he was confident that Afghanistan would sign
the agreement "at the end of the day" and NATO would still have
time to plan its post-2014 mission, even if it was not signed
until Karzai's successor was in office.
"Most probably, it will be for a new president to sign a
security agreement and in that case we are prepared to stay
after 2014," Rasmussen said.
"If we don't get a signature even from a new president, then
we will also be prepared to withdraw everything by the end of
2014, because in that case we don't have a legal basis for a
continued presence," he said.
The NATO-led force currently has around 57,000 soldiers in
Afghanistan, two-thirds of them from the United States. Troop
numbers are expected to fall to 8,000-12,000 after 2014.
Rasmussen has said a complete foreign military withdrawal
from Afghanistan could also jeopardise foreign military aid
needed to finance the 350,000-strong Afghan security forces as
well as development aid.
The foreign aid totals about $8 billion a year.