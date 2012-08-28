* 200,000 containers and vehicles must be shipped or got rid
of
* Alliance says it has other routes apart from Pakistan
* Operation won't disrupt battle with Taliban -
major-general
By Adrian Croft
BRUNSSUM, The Netherlands, Aug 28 NATO countries
may temporarily send more troops to Afghanistan to pack up and
ship out huge quantities of weapons and equipment as they wind
down operations after more than a decade of war, a military
planner said on Tuesday.
Lieutenant-Colonel Colin Richardson also said coalition
members could use other routes to ship home their equipment even
if the troubled crossing through Pakistan were closed to them.
With most foreign combat troops set to withdraw by the end
of 2014, NATO must send home or dispose of 200,000 shipping
containers and vehicles, said Richardson, a Canadian logistics
expert at a NATO command in the Dutch town of Brunssum that
supports the Afghan operation.
According to some estimates, more than $60 billion worth of
equipment needs to be pulled out while soldiers continue
operations against Taliban insurgents in a war that shows no
sign of abating.
While the total number of foreign troops is falling as they
gradually turn over security to Afghan forces, Richardson said
the job of cleaning, packing and shipping equipment may lead
some countries to send in more soldiers temporarily.
"Experience has shown us that for many of the
troop-contributing nations, their troop levels will actually
experience a slight increase as they bring in extra forces to
prepare their equipment for redeployment," Richardson told
reporters during a briefing at Brunssum.
NATO forces are expected to use a mixture of air, land and
sea routes to ship home equipment and they are not completely
dependent on transit through Pakistan, he said.
PAKISTAN TENSIONS
Pakistan banned trucks from carrying supplies to coalition
troops in Afghanistan for seven months in protest at a
cross-border NATO air strike that killed 24 Pakistani soldiers
last November.
The route reopened in July after the United States said
"sorry" for the deaths but U.S.-Pakistan ties remain difficult.
"Would all the nations prefer to have the Pakistan option
available? Yes. Can we redeploy without it? Yes. We do have
other options," Richardson said.
NATO has secured transit deals with three Central Asian
states, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, and with Russia.
The task of sending home unwanted kit has already begun,
with cargo planes flying supplies into Afghanistan now being
loaded up with surplus gear for the return leg, Richardson said.
NATO members draw up their own plans for shipping out gear
but the alliance coordinates them "to make sure they are not all
trying to use the same routes at the same time", he said.
Some frontline combat troops have complained that the
rollback from bases across Afghanistan and packing up of
military equipment was disrupting operations against insurgents,
but U.S. Major-General Joseph Reynes, director of operations at
Brunssum, denied this was the case. {ID:nL3E8JQ027]
"There is no conflict with operational activities," he said.
Richardson said all "sensitive equipment", such as weapons,
ammunition and communications devices, would be shipped out by
air as it was the most secure method.
(editing by David Stamp)