April 18 Ministers from the 28-country NATO military alliance met on Wednesday to narrow their differences on how to fund Afghanistan after foreign combat troops leave at the end of 2014, aiming for an agreement next month.

Here is a look at troop commitments from the main contributing nations in Afghanistan:

* OVERVIEW:

According to the latest International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) figures:

Fifty nations are contributing troops

ISAF total strength: 129,895

* THE UNITED STATES: - With about 90,000 troops, the United States has by far the largest force in Afghanistan, almost three times as large as it was when President Barack Obama took office in January 2009.

-- In December 2009, Obama ordered an additional 30,000 troops, the last of whom arrived over the summer of 2010.

-- With at least 1,938 troops killed since the war started in 2001, the United States has also suffered the most casualties out of the contributing countries.

-- Obama last month said the United States was committed to long-term ties with Afghanistan but did not want to keep troops there longer than needed.

-- Domestic support for the more than decade-long war has flagged, posing a challenge to Obama as he campaigns for re-election on Nov. 6.

* BRITAIN: - Britain has the second biggest foreign military contingent in Afghanistan with about 9,500 troops.

-- Prime Minister David Cameron confirmed in January he was sticking to a deadline to withdraw British combat troops by the end of 2014. Since 2001, 408 British troops have been killed.

* GERMANY: - Chancellor Angela Merkel paid an unexpected visit to German troops in northern Afghanistan last month, a day after an American soldier killed 16 civilians in a shooting spree that further strained troubled ties between Kabul and the NATO-led mission.

Germany is the third largest troop contributor with 4,715 troops. At least 52 German troops have been killed in Afghanistan since 2001.

* FRANCE: - French President Nicolas Sarkozy said in January France would pull its combat troops out at the end of 2013, a year before the 2014 deadline.

-- France has nearly 3,500 troops and has lost 83 soldiers.

* ITALY - Italy has about 3,950 soldiers in Afghanistan, mainly based in the less violent west of the country. At least 49 Italian troops have been killed since 2001.

* POLAND - Poland has about 2,475 troops in Afghanistan, most of them stationed in Ghazni province, southwest of the capital Kabul.

-- In December last year, a roadside bomb killed five Polish soldiers in Afghanistan. A total of 36 Polish soldiers have been killed.

* AUSTRALIA: - Australia will start withdrawing troops from Afghanistan in 2012 and expects all international forces there will be focused on supporting Afghan forces by mid-2013, Prime Minister Julia Gillard said on Tuesday.

-- Australia has about 1,550 troops and has lost 32.

* THE NETHERLANDS: - The Netherlands became the first NATO country to pull out the bulk of its military mission after the Dutch government collapsed in early 2010, amid disagreement over its involvement.

-- The operation was scaled back from nearly 2,000 soldiers, to a police training mission and four F-16s jets supporting Afghan and international forces.

-- There are now 545 Dutch personnel in Kunduz, Kabul and Marar-i-Sharif, roughly half of them involved in training , which is due to end in 2014, the defence ministry said. There is no fixed return date for the 120 troops stationed with the F-16s. A total of 25 Dutch soldiers have been killed in Afghanistan.

* CANADA - Canada's combat mission, little loved at home, ended in 2011, although the a small force has stayed to train Afghan soldiers and police until 2014.

-- Canada still has at least 510 troops in Afghanistan according to ISAF. Around 158 soldiers have been killed.

* OTHER NATIONS:

-- Mostly NATO members make up the remainder of the foreign contribution in Afghanistan. The size of their involvement ranges from Austria's three soldiers in Afghanistan to Turkey's 1,850.

-- Polls suggest public support for the war is declining in most contributing countries.

Sources: Reuters/ISAF/NATO (Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit; Editing by Andrew Heavens)