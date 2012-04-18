April 18 Ministers from the 28-country NATO
military alliance met on Wednesday to narrow their differences
on how to fund Afghanistan after foreign combat troops leave at
the end of 2014, aiming for an agreement next month.
Here is a look at troop commitments from the main
contributing nations in Afghanistan:
* OVERVIEW:
According to the latest International Security Assistance
Force (ISAF) figures:
Fifty nations are contributing troops
ISAF total strength: 129,895
* THE UNITED STATES: - With about 90,000 troops, the United
States has by far the largest force in Afghanistan, almost three
times as large as it was when President Barack Obama took office
in January 2009.
-- In December 2009, Obama ordered an additional 30,000
troops, the last of whom arrived over the summer of 2010.
-- With at least 1,938 troops killed since the war started
in 2001, the United States has also suffered the most casualties
out of the contributing countries.
-- Obama last month said the United States was committed to
long-term ties with Afghanistan but did not want to keep troops
there longer than needed.
-- Domestic support for the more than decade-long war has
flagged, posing a challenge to Obama as he campaigns for
re-election on Nov. 6.
* BRITAIN: - Britain has the second biggest foreign military
contingent in Afghanistan with about 9,500 troops.
-- Prime Minister David Cameron confirmed in January he was
sticking to a deadline to withdraw British combat troops by the
end of 2014. Since 2001, 408 British troops have been killed.
* GERMANY: - Chancellor Angela Merkel paid an unexpected
visit to German troops in northern Afghanistan last month, a day
after an American soldier killed 16 civilians in a shooting
spree that further strained troubled ties between Kabul and the
NATO-led mission.
Germany is the third largest troop contributor with 4,715
troops. At least 52 German troops have been killed in
Afghanistan since 2001.
* FRANCE: - French President Nicolas Sarkozy said in January
France would pull its combat troops out at the end of 2013, a
year before the 2014 deadline.
-- France has nearly 3,500 troops and has lost 83 soldiers.
* ITALY - Italy has about 3,950 soldiers in Afghanistan,
mainly based in the less violent west of the country. At least
49 Italian troops have been killed since 2001.
* POLAND - Poland has about 2,475 troops in Afghanistan,
most of them stationed in Ghazni province, southwest of the
capital Kabul.
-- In December last year, a roadside bomb killed five Polish
soldiers in Afghanistan. A total of 36 Polish soldiers have been
killed.
* AUSTRALIA: - Australia will start withdrawing troops from
Afghanistan in 2012 and expects all international forces there
will be focused on supporting Afghan forces by mid-2013, Prime
Minister Julia Gillard said on Tuesday.
-- Australia has about 1,550 troops and has lost 32.
* THE NETHERLANDS: - The Netherlands became the first NATO
country to pull out the bulk of its military mission after the
Dutch government collapsed in early 2010, amid disagreement over
its involvement.
-- The operation was scaled back from nearly 2,000 soldiers,
to a police training mission and four F-16s jets supporting
Afghan and international forces.
-- There are now 545 Dutch personnel in Kunduz, Kabul and
Marar-i-Sharif, roughly half of them involved in training ,
which is due to end in 2014, the defence ministry said. There is
no fixed return date for the 120 troops stationed with the
F-16s. A total of 25 Dutch soldiers have been killed in
Afghanistan.
* CANADA - Canada's combat mission, little loved at home,
ended in 2011, although the a small force has stayed to train
Afghan soldiers and police until 2014.
-- Canada still has at least 510 troops in Afghanistan
according to ISAF. Around 158 soldiers have been killed.
* OTHER NATIONS:
-- Mostly NATO members make up the remainder of the foreign
contribution in Afghanistan. The size of their involvement
ranges from Austria's three soldiers in Afghanistan to Turkey's
1,850.
-- Polls suggest public support for the war is declining in
most contributing countries.
Sources: Reuters/ISAF/NATO
(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit;
Editing by Andrew Heavens)