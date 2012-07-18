MAZAR-E-SHARIF, Afghanistan, July 18 A bomb
planted by the Taliban destroyed 22 NATO trucks carrying
supplies to their forces in northern Afghanistan, the Taliban
and police said on Wednesday.
Eighteen fuel trucks and four supply vehicles were parked in
Aibak, the capital of Samangan province, when a bomb ripped
through them, wounding one person, local police said.
"At 2 a.m. the mujahideen attacked the invader NATO trucks,"
the Taliban said in a statement, referring to the wagons which
had been driven from Uzbekistan to Afghanistan's north.
The trucks were attacked in the same province where
prominent anti-Taliban lawmaker Ahmad Khan Samangani was killed
on Saturday at his daughter's wedding, in a suicide bomb attack
that killed 22 other guests.
"We believe the Taliban carried this out. Eighteen trucks
have been totally destroyed, the rest were damaged by fire,"
Samangan police chief Khalil Andarabi told Reuters.
Separately, police in neighbouring Baghlan province said
they had detained 10 suspected Taliban members with so-called
magnetic bombs, which they were trying to attach to supply
trucks.
Pakistan recently reopened its border crossings with
Afghanistan for NATO supplies after shutting them in November
after a U.S. airstrike unintentionally killed 24 Pakistani
soldiers.
(Reporting by Bashir Ansari, writing by Mirwais Harooni,
editing by Amie Ferris-Rotman)