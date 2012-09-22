KABUL, Sept 22 Afghanistan has banned all
Pakistani newspapers over what security officials say is
anti-government propaganda aimed at Kabul, a spokesman for the
government said on Saturday, in a move likely to worsen already
tense cross-border ties.
Pakistani newspapers are usually filled with statements that
the Afghan government does not properly represent its people and
that its NATO-led allies are "occupying" the country, rather
than offering security support, Ihsanuddin Taheri told Reuters.
Some papers have also published speeches by Taliban
insurgency leaders, he added, at a time when the government is
trying to lure the Taliban into nascent peace talks aimed at
ending the 11-year Afghan war.
"We totally reject these statements and the ban is to show
them this," said Taheri, adding the nation-wide ban could only
be reversed by a ministerial decree.
Afghan border police have been ordered to sweep shops in the
eastern provinces of Nuristan, Kunar and Nangarhar near the
Pakistan border to seize copies of Pakistani papers, he said.
The eastern area has been a focus for foreign and Afghan
security operations against insurgents over the summer months
ahead of a NATO pullout of most combat troops by 2014.
Ties between Afghanistan and Pakistan have been strained by
months of cross-border shelling which officials in Kabul have
blamed on Pakistan's military. Islamabad accuses Afghanistan of
failing to stop anti-government militants operating from
mountain havens on Kabul's side of the border.
On Thursday, the Afghan foreign minister told the U.N.
Security Council in New York that diplomatic ties with Pakistan
were under threat.