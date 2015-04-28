KABUL Afghan forces battled Taliban fighters on the outskirts of a northern city on Tuesday, with police in Kunduz province saying scores of combatants had been killed as insurgents mounted an offensive following the withdrawal of most NATO forces.

Having announced their spring offensive last week, the Taliban are seeking to gain territory in the north, where the Afghan army and police have less presence than in the traditional Taliban strongholds in the country's south and east.

The Taliban push is a major test of the NATO-trained Afghan army and police, who are fighting with almost no air support or help from the few thousand remaining U.S. and allied troops.

Afghan forces sent reinforcements to Kunduz this week after the Taliban penetrated a southern district of the provincial capital, called Kunduz city.

"Our security forces have pushed the Taliban back in the Gul Tepa area of Kunduz city," said provincial police spokesman Sayed Sarwar Hussaini, though he acknowledged fighting was still taking place within the city limits on Tuesday.

About 60 kilometres (37 miles) north of Kunduz city, government forces killed a Taliban commander known as Mullah Mustafa in Imam Saheb district, Hussaini said, adding that a total of 50 insurgents had died in the past few days' fighting.

Nine Afghan security forces have been killed in the fighting, Hussaini said.

"The Taliban have made some gains in Imam Saheb where we had fewer checkpoints. Now, we have a defensive line where we can prevent the Taliban from moving forward," he said.

An internal report from the Ministry of Interior indicated government forces had been forced to abandon at least four checkpoints in the five areas of Kunduz province under attack, with insurgents seizing government vehicles, weapons and a radio in Imam Saheb.

The report obtained by Reuters also said five police officers had been kidnapped and 28, including a police commander, were missing.

A spokesman for the Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid, claimed that only two insurgents had been killed in the Kunduz fighting.

"The enemy is not in a position to cause casualties to us but suffer losses themselves," Mujahid said, adding that Taliban "have high morale".

Kunduz was the insurgents' last stronghold before U.S.-led forces drove them from power in 2001.

(Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)