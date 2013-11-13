KABUL Nov 13 Afghan opium cultivation has hit a
record high as international forces prepare to leave the
country, the United Nations said on Wednesday, with concern that
profits will go to warlords jockeying for power ahead of a
presidential election next year.
The expansion of poppy to 209,000 hectares (516,000 acres),
will embarrass Afghanistan's aid donors after more than 10 years
of efforts to wean farmers off the crop, fight corruption and
cut links between drugs and the Taliban insurgency.
"The short-term prognosis is not positive," said Jean-Luc
Lemahieu, head of the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in
Afghanistan.
"The illicit economy is establishing itself, and seems to be
taking over in importance from the licit economy."
Afghanistan is the world's top cultivator of the poppy, from
which opium and heroin are produced. Last year, it accounted for
75 percent of global supply and Lemahieu had previously said
this year it might supply 90 percent.
The increase in the crop was caused by various factors
including greater insecurity as foreign troops pull back in
preparation for withdrawing next year, a high opium price last
year and a growing lack of Afghan political will to tackle the
problem.
That will is particularly weak as an April presidential
election approaches, Lemahieu said. President Hamid Karzai
cannot stand again, leaving the field open to a range of rivals,
some linked to power-brokers who have profited from poppy in the
past.
The area under poppy is 36 percent higher than in 2012, and
eclipses the previous record set in 2007, when 193,000 hectares
(477,000 acres) were cultivated, the U.N. anti-drugs agency said
in a report. Total output is estimated at 5,500 tonnes of opium,
up 49 percent from 3,700 tonnes in 2012.
Farm-gate profits are expected to approach $1 billion, or 4
percent of gross domestic product.
Some of those profits will be funnelled off by the Taliban
to fuel their insurgency. Western officials privately accuse
senior members of the Afghan state of also profiting.
The new figures are part of an annual assessment of opium
production by the UNODC and the Ministry for Counter-Narcotics.
The report revealed that two northern provinces, Balkh and
Faryab, were again growing poppy after being deemed poppy-free
last year. Eradication fell by almost a quarter.
"STARK REMINDER"
A gradual decrease in foreign funding as allies grow weary
of helping war-racked Afghanistan has led to some members of the
Afghan elites turning to poppy profits.
"When it comes to the illicit economy there is very little
difference between the insurgents and the people on the other
side," Lemahieu said.
Afghanistan has a serious drug addiction problem but most of
its output is smuggled abroad, particularly to Europe.
The British Foreign Office said the report was a "stark
reminder" of the challenges facing Afghanistan in tackling the
drugs trade.
"Lessons learned from other drug producing countries show
that this will be a generational struggle against a complex
global problem which needs a comprehensive approach," a
spokesman said.
UNODC first measured opium production in Afghanistan in
1994, when the hardy plant with reddish, pink and purple flowers
was grown on 71,000 hectares (175,000 acres).
The area rose to more than 100,000 hectares (247,000 acres)
for the first time the year after the U.S.-led ouster of the
Taliban in 2001.
Last month, UNODC chief Yuri Fedotov told Reuters the drug
problem in Afghanistan was threatening to overwhelm the state.
"We have a serious risk that without international support,
without more meaningful assistance, this country may continue to
evolve into a full-fledged narco-state," he said.
Afghanistan's allies have tried to build infrastructure,
develop markets and provide farmers with alternative crops. But
insecurity and graft have largely stymied rural development
while poppy eradication has been patchy.
A farmer in the southern province of Helmand, where almost
half of Afghanistan's opium is grown and where British and U.S.
forces have faced some of the fiercest fighting of the 12-year
war, said he had no choice but to grow opium.
"We are lost," said the farmer, Mullah Baran, who supports a
family of twenty. "I do not know what is legal and what is
illegal in Afghanistan. If I grow poppy, that is illegal, but if
I pay a bribe, that is legal."
Another farmer in Helmand said he had grown wheat last year
on the encouragement of the provincial government but did not
make enough to feed his family of 12, so switched back to poppy.
The farmer, Marjan, said he expected to harvest 10 kg (22
lb) of opium, which should earn him between $700 and $900, based
on UNODC's price estimate.
"This year about 80 percent of farmers I know have grown
poppy," Marjan said.
