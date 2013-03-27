BRIEF-Bharat Heavy Electricals commissions 500 MW thermal power plant in Uttar Pradesh
* Says BHEL commissions 500 mw thermal power plant in Uttar Pradesh
KABUL, March 27 The Kabul government is shocked by Pakistan's "complacency" in the nascent Afghan peace process and is ready to work without Islamabad's help on reconciliation, the deputy foreign minister told Reuters on Wednesday.
Jawed Ludin also said the government would look to senior Taliban prisoners recently handed over by the United States in Bagram prison to urge militants to pursue peace. (Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Nick Macfie)
* Says BHEL commissions 500 mw thermal power plant in Uttar Pradesh
* Dispute between founders & management on governance festers
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.50/04.50 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% (Mar 31) 1000 05.00/09.00 04.00/06.00 01.00/03.00 05.63% 07.51% 02.82% ----------------------------------------