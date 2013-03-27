KABUL, March 27 The Kabul government is shocked by Pakistan's "complacency" in the nascent Afghan peace process and is ready to work without Islamabad's help on reconciliation, the deputy foreign minister told Reuters on Wednesday.

Jawed Ludin also said the government would look to senior Taliban prisoners recently handed over by the United States in Bagram prison to urge militants to pursue peace. (Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Nick Macfie)