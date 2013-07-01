(Adds Pakistani Foreign Ministry reaction, pars 6-7)
* Pakistani plan involved federalism, ceding some provinces
to Taliban: minister
* Kabul accuses Pakistan of playing double game in
Afghanistan
* Pakistani Foreign Ministry denies suggestion was made of
ceding provinces
By Dylan Welch and Hamid Shalizi
KABUL, July 1 Pakistan has floated the concept
of an Afghan power-sharing arrangement between Kabul and the
Taliban as part of a peace talks "end game", Afghan Deputy
Foreign Minister Ershad Ahmadi said on Monday, a suggestion met
with outrage in Kabul.
The idea was raised in a Friday meeting between Pakistani
national security adviser Sartaj Aziz and Afghan ambassador Umer
Daudzai, Ahmadi told Reuters. It involved a form of federalism
and ceding power in some Afghan provinces to the Taliban.
The suggestion dashed hopes of a reset in the relationship
between the South Asian neighbours following the election of
Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif last month.
It also suggests a visit by British Prime David Cameron to
the region at the weekend to promote the Afghan-Pakistan
relationship as well as peace talks with the Taliban had failed
before he had even arrived.
"We believe this federalism is a means for the Pakistanis to
achieve what they could not achieve through their proxy (the
Taliban) on the battlefield," Ahmadi said.
In Islamabad, Pakistani foreign ministry spokesman Aizaz
Chaudry denied any suggestion of ceding territory had been made
during the meeting.
"It was a courtesy call during which the adviser and
ambassador also discussed bilateral relations. No reference was
made to ceding of provinces to Taliban," Chaudhry told Reuters.
Pakistan has a considerable influence over the Afghan
Taliban leadership, based in the southwestern Pakistani city of
Quetta.
It is seen as crucial to U.S. and Afghan efforts to promote
peace in Afghanistan, a task that is gaining urgency as NATO
troops prepare to withdraw from the country by the end of 2014.
Afghanistan has long accused Pakistan of playing a double
game regarding the 12-year-old war, saying its neighbour, facing
a Taliban insurgency of its own, makes public pronouncements
about peace, but allows elements of its military to play a
spoiling role.
Afghan President Hamid Karzai also voiced his concern about
Pakistan's motive in the peace process during a Saturday news
conference with Cameron, saying that "delivering a province or
two to the Taliban" would be perceived as an invasion by the
Afghan people.
Pakistan was not immediately able to comment on what was
said by Aziz or its view of Ahmadi's assertions.
"GRAND DESIGN"
Ahmadi also said the ceremonial opening of the Taliban
office in the Gulf state of Qatar's capital, Doha, which raised
angry protests in Kabul that the office had the appearance of a
government-in-exile, was part of a Pakistani plan designed to
increase the insurgents' international prestige.
"There are elements within the Pakistani government who have
a grand design of using the peace process as a means to
undermine the Afghan state and establish little fiefdoms around
the country in which the Taliban - its most important strategic
asset in Afghanistan - play an influential role," he said.
Before Afghanistan suspended talks in Doha, U.S. officials
had said they would have stuck to an insistence that the Taliban
break ties with al Qaeda, end violence and accept the Afghan
constitution, including protection for women and minorities.
During their 1996-2001 reign, the Taliban banned women from
education, voting and most work, and they were not allowed to
leave their homes without permission and a male escort.
Ahmadi said despite hopes the new Sharif administration may
curb meddling in Afghan affairs, Kabul now felt the civilian
administration was aiding the double game played by the military
and the country's powerful intelligence agency, the Inter
Services Intelligence (ISI).
"While we believe there are elements of the military and the
ISI who endeavour to weaken the Afghan state, their narrative
seems to be getting some kind of buy-in from other state
institutions and that's a major concern," he said.
In particular, the ISI had played a significant role in the
events in Doha, Ahmadi said. Part of the reason Kabul was so
outraged by the opening of the Taliban office was the use of
symbols, including the Taliban flag, that had not been approved
as part of the peace deal.
Soon after that flag was taken down, some or all of the
Taliban delegates held a meeting with ISI officers in Doha,
Ahmadi said.
"We do monitor these things and we know there have been
regular interactions," Ahmadi said.
(Additional reporting by Katharine Houreld in Islamabad;
Editing by Nick Macfie and Ron Popeski)