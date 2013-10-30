KABUL Oct 30 Senior Afghan officials will
travel to Pakistan soon to speak to former Taliban No.2 leader
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar following a breakthrough in
negotiations during a London summit, the Afghan presidential
palace said on Wednesday.
Baradar is a long-time friend of reclusive Taliban leader
Mullah Mohammad Omar and is seen by some in Afghanistan as the
key to restarting peace talks.
British Prime Minister David Cameron is hosting Afghan
President Hamid Karzai and Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif
in London this week for talks on the stalled peace process.
"The leaders of the three countries spoke about Pakistan's
role in the peace process and it was agreed that the High Peace
Council delegation would travel to Pakistan in the near future
to meet Mullah Baradar," the palace said in a statement.
The Afghan High Peace Council was formed in 2010 by Karzai
to pursue a negotiated peace with the Afghan Taliban who have
been leading an insurgency since being ousted from power by the
Americans in 2001.
Baradar was the insurgent group's deputy leader and one of
their most influential commanders until being arrested in
Pakistan in 2010. Pakistan announced his release last month but
Baradar remains in the country under close Pakistani
supervision.
Afghanistan has called for Baradar's release for years. His
captivity in Pakistan has been a source of tension as anxiety
grows ahead of a planned withdrawal of most U.S.-led troops from
Afghanistan at the end of next year.