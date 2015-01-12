KABUL Jan 12 Pakistan's intelligence chief met
Afghanistan's new president to discuss ways to boost
coordination in fighting militant attacks in the region, an
official said Monday, in a sign of improving ties between the
often uneasy neighbours.
It was the third trip to Afghanistan in recent months for
the powerful Inter-Services Intelligence chief, Razwan Akhtar,
hinting at new cooperation between the countries that have long
accused each other of harbouring Islamist insurgents.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani met Akhtar on Sunday, said
Ghani spokesman Nazifullah Salarzai.
"In this meeting, both sides discussed ways to strengthen
joint efforts against terrorism and extremism," Salarzai said.
He declined to go into detail.
Ghani - unlike his predecessor Hamid Karzai who had
difficult relations with Islamabad - made a state visit to
Pakistan soon after being sworn into office last year, pledging
to improve ties.
In the latest meeting, the sides agreed to coordinate
against militant groups that fight against each government and
exploit the porous border to flee military crackdowns.
Pakistan wants Afghanistan's help in stopping the Pakistani
Taliban, which is under attack by the military in its stronghold
of North Waziristan, from gaining shelter on Afghan territory.
Afghanistan for its part hopes Pakistan might use its
influence to bring the exiled top leaders of the Afghan Taliban,
who reportedly are in hiding in Pakistan, to the negotiation
table to end the insurgents' 13-year-old war against the
U.S.-backed government.
(Reporting by Kay Johnson; Editing by Nick Macfie)