KABUL Aug 19 Afghanistan has summoned
Pakistan's ambassador to explain fighting between the two
countries' security forces that killed up to eight Afghan border
police, the latest blow in ties that took a plunge this month
during a surging Taliban offensive.
Cooperation between the turbulent neighbours both battling
fierce militant insurgencies is seen as key to peace in
Afghanistan, since Pakistan is widely believed to wield
considerable influence over the Taliban and allied militants.
In the meeting with Ambassador Syed Abrar Hussain,
Afghanistan's foreign ministry expressed serious objections to
the heavy artillery firing in the border province of Kunar, the
ministry said in a statement late on Tuesday.
"Continuation of such movements by the Pakistan military ...
will have adverse effects on bilateral relations," Afghanistan's
deputy foreign minister said.
Initial reports from Afghan police in Kunar's Nari district
said Pakistani troops started shooting across the border on
Monday after they found one of their men dead at an outpost.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has worked in his first year
in office to improve ties with measures such as intelligence
sharing, but after bombs in Kabul killed dozens this month he
furiously blamed Pakistan for "exporting war".
That anger was also felt on the streets of Kabul where the
city's residents celebrated Independence Day on Wednesday.
"I've come to celebrate our Independence Day, we're
celebrating against Pakistan," said city resident Mohammad
Zamir, as drummers and dancers performed by the ruins of houses
and shops destroyed by a massive truck bomb on Aug. 7.
Pakistan has condemned the recent attacks and blamed
"spoilers and detractors" for trying to create mistrust between
the two countries, which are divided by a border defined in a
1919 treaty recognising Afghan independence from the British
empire, although the country was never fully colonized. The
treaty is celebrated on Aug. 19.
Many feel Afghanistan's sovereignty is still tested by the
presence of foreign troops and militants. The Taliban issued a
statement on Tuesday saying Afghans should fight for freedom as
their forefathers did from the British.
Ties with Pakistan have also been roiled by the news in July
of the death of Taliban leader Mullah Mohammad Omar two years
ago. Afghanistan says he died in a Karachi hospital and that
authorities concealed this from Kabul.
The announcement appeared to cause rifts at the top of the
militant Islamist group fighting for power in Afghanistan, and
cast doubts over an incipient peace process, with a round of
talks postponed last month.
An Afghan delegation to Pakistan last week led by Foreign
Minister Salahuddin Rabbani demanded "serious and practical
measures" from Islamabad over terrorist attacks it said came
from across the border.
