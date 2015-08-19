(Adds Afghan envoy summoned)
By Mirwais Harooni and Frank Jack Daniel
KABUL Aug 19 Afghanistan and Pakistan have
summoned each other's ambassadors to explain fighting between
the two countries' security forces that killed up to 11 border
guards, with the tensions marring independence day celebrations
in Kabul.
Cooperation between the two neighbours, both battling
militant insurgencies is seen as key to peace in Afghanistan,
since Pakistan is widely believed to wield considerable
influence over the Taliban and allied militants.
In the meeting with Ambassador Syed Abrar Hussain,
Afghanistan's foreign ministry expressed serious objections to
the heavy artillery firing in the border province of Kunar, the
ministry said in a statement. Eight police were killed, it said.
Afghanistan's envoy in Islamabad was called to the foreign
ministry on Wednesday about what it called Kabul's allegations
and media campaign to malign Pakistan, as well as the border
fight it said left three guards dead over the last two days.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has worked in his first year
in office to improve ties with measures such as intelligence
sharing, but after bombs in Kabul killed dozens this month he
furiously blamed Pakistan for "exporting war".
"The fight against terrorism must be the top priority for
countries in the region, Ghani said in speech to mark
Independence Day, without mentioning Pakistan by name.
"Nobody can force us to accept their demands by threat," he
said.
That anger was also felt on the streets of Kabul where the
city's residents celebrated the holiday wrapped in Afghan flags.
"I've come to celebrate our Independence Day, we're
celebrating against Pakistan," said city resident Mohammad
Zamir, as drummers and dancers performed by the ruins of houses
and shops destroyed by a massive truck bomb on Aug. 7.
Pakistan has condemned the recent attacks and blamed
"spoilers and detractors" for trying to create mistrust between
the two countries, which are divided by a border defined in a
1919 treaty recognising Afghan independence from the British
empire, although the country was never fully colonized. The
treaty is celebrated on Aug. 19.
Many feel Afghanistan's sovereignty is still tested by the
presence of foreign troops and militants. The Taliban issued a
statement on Tuesday saying Afghans should fight for freedom as
their forefathers did from the British.
Ties with Pakistan have also been strained by the news in
July of the death of Taliban leader Mullah Mohammad Omar two
years ago. Afghanistan says he died in a Karachi hospital and
that authorities concealed this from Kabul.
The announcement appeared to cause rifts at the top of the
militant Islamist group fighting for power in Afghanistan, and
cast doubts over an incipient peace process, with a round of
talks postponed last month.
An Afghan delegation to Pakistan last week led by Foreign
Minister Salahuddin Rabbani demanded "serious and practical
measures" from Islamabad over militant attacks it said came from
across the border.
