By Martin Petty
KABUL Dec 8 Afghan President Hamid Karzai said
on Saturday a suicide bombing that wounded his intelligence
chief was planned in the Pakistani city of Quetta and that the
issue would be raised with Islamabad.
Karzai stopped short of directly blaming neighbouring
Pakistan, a regional power seen as critical to U.S. efforts to
stabilise Afghanistan before NATO combat troops leave by the end
of 2014.
On Thursday, a suicide bomber posing as a peace messenger
wounded Afghanistan's intelligence chief, Asadullah Khalid,
dealing a blow to a nascent reconciliation process. The bomb was
hidden in the attacker's underwear, said Karzai.
"Of course we will be seeking clarification from Pakistan
because we know this man who came in the name of a guest to meet
Asadullah Khalid came from Pakistan. We know that for a fact,"
said Karzai.
"We will be firmly and clearly seeking clarification and
asking for any information that they may have."
Pakistan's government said it would assist in any
investigation, but urged Karzai to provide evidence before
making such statements.
"Before levelling charges, the Afghan government would do
well if they shared information or evidence with the government
of Pakistan that they might have with regard to the cowardly
attack on (Khalid)," said a spokesman for Pakistan's foreign
ministry.
"They would also do well by ordering an investigation into
any lapses in the security arrangements around (Khalid)."
The Afghan Taliban claimed responsibility for the operation,
although it often makes exaggerated claims about attacks on
foreign troops or government targets.
"BIGGER" HANDS BEHIND ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT
Karzai said the militant Islamist group was not behind the
attack in the heart of the capital, Kabul.
"Apparently the Taliban claimed responsibility like many
other attacks but such a complicated attack and a bomb hidden
inside his body, this is not Taliban work," Karzai said.
"It's a completely professional (job) ... Taliban cannot do
that and there are bigger and professional hands involved in
it."
Karzai said the issue would be discussed next week with
Pakistani officials during a meeting between the foreign
ministers of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Turkey in Ankara.
"This is a very important issue for us and we hope that the
Pakistan government in this regard gives us accurate information
and cooperates seriously, so the doubts we have end," he said.
Karzai said contacts with Pakistan would continue.
Ties between Kabul and Islamabad have been strained by
cross-border raids by militant groups and accusations that
Pakistan's intelligence agency backs Afghan insurgent groups to
advance its interests in the country.
Pakistan denies the accusations and says it is committed to
helping bring peace to Afghanistan.
The leadership of the Afghan Taliban fled to Quetta after
their government was toppled by NATO-backed Afghan forces in the
wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.
Pakistan denies Taliban leaders live in Quetta.
The attack on Khalid was almost a carbon copy of last year's
assassination of Afghanistan's chief peace negotiator,
Burhanuddin Rabbani.
He died at his Kabul home when an insurgent posing as a
peace envoy detonated explosives concealed in a turban.
Pakistan recently sent strong signals it would put its
weight behind the Afghan government's efforts to draw the
Taliban into negotiations after more than a decade of war.
In November, Pakistan released 13 mid-level Afghan Taliban
officials it had detained, meeting demands by Kabul, which has
repeatedly pushed for access to prominent insurgents.
Then officials from both countries said Pakistan would
consider freeing former Afghan Taliban second-in-command Mullah
Abdul Ghani Baradar if lower-ranking figures who were released
advance the peace process.
Afghan officials believe he may command enough respect to
persuade the Taliban to engage in formal talks with the Kabul
government.
"Pakistan must prove by releasing these senior Taliban
leaders that Pakistan is interested in a real and genuine peace
process," said Karzai. "So that release is very much demanded
and I would like to repeat it again today."