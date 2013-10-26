KABUL Oct 26 Afghanistan will demand an
explanation from Pakistan on the whereabouts of a former Taliban
second-in-command when the leaders of both countries meet next
week to discuss how to end years of insurgency, an Afghan
official said on Saturday.
The whereabouts of Mullah Baradar has been the source of
intense speculation since Pakistan announced his release on
Sept. 20. Pakistani sources say he is still kept in a safe house
and is closely watched by his Pakistani handlers.
Afghanistan believes Baradar, who was once a close friend of
the reclusive Taliban leader Mullah Mohammad Omar, has enough
clout to persuade the Taliban to make peace, but his prolonged
stay in Pakistan may have marred his reputation among fighters.
"Mullah Baradar is still under strict supervision," said
Aimal Faizi, a spokesman for Afghan President Hamid Karzai.
"We will be seeking an explanation from Pakistan on the
whereabouts of Mullah Baradar and how Pakistan can facilitate
direct talks between him and the High Peace Council."
Karzai formed the High Peace Council in 2010 to seek a
negotiated end to the insurgency the Taliban have waged since
being forced from power in 2001 by a U.S.-led invasion.
Faizi said Karzai would raise the issue when he meets
Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in London next week for a
summit hosted by Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron.
"The High Peace Council is in touch with Mullah Baradar's
family, not himself, unfortunately," Faizi said. "This is what
we are seeking. All we know is that his family members were able
to contact him, but the High Peace Council itself hasn't yet
reached Mullah Baradar."
Afghanistan is trying to inject life into attempts to
negotiate peace as most U.S.-led NATO combat troops prepare to
pull out by the end of 2014.
Baradar, who was captured in Karachi in 2010, is seen as a
pragmatic negotiator who reached out to Kabul with a peace
initiative before his detention.
The Afghan Taliban say Baradar effectively remains under
arrest and that his health has deteriorated.
Some analysts say that Pakistan sees Baradar as a tool who
could help it have a say in any future peace deal and limit
rival India's influence over Afghanistan after 2014.
