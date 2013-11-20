ISLAMABAD Nov 20 Senior Afghan officials arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday to initiate peace talks with the Taliban following a breakthrough in negotiations during last month's summit in Britain, a Pakistani foreign ministry source said.

The official would not say if and when they would meet former Taliban No.2 Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a man seen by Kabul as the key to restarting peace talks with the Taliban. He is held in an undisclosed location in Pakistan. (Reporting by Mehreen Zahra-Malik Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Jon Boyle)