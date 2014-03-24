* Statement is rare direct accusation against Islamabad
* Pakistan rejects blame for attack that killed nine
* Attack prompts most foreign vote observers to leave
By Maria Golovnina
KABUL, March 24 Afghanistan accused Pakistan's
intelligence service on Monday of staging last week's attack on
a hotel in Kabul in which nine people including foreigners were
shot dead by militants.
Afghanistan usually speaks of unnamed foreign powers when it
wants to hint at a suspected Pakistani role in an incident, but
the statement by Afghanistan's NDS intelligence agency pointed
its finger directly at Islamabad.
Pakistan's foreign ministry rejected any responsibility for
the gunmen who managed to smuggle pistols past the Serena
hotel's heavy security cordon last Thursday.
They then waited for a hotel restaurant to fill up for an
Afghan New Year dinner before emerging to shoot diners. Three
children between two and five were found with bullets in their
heads and four of the nine dead were foreigners. The death toll
included an Afghan journalist with the AFP news agency.
"NDS investigations and findings after the tragic incident
reveal that Pakistani intelligence services were involved in
planning this heinous attack," the Afghan statement said.
Pakistan's foreign ministry called it "disturbing" that
Kabul was implicating Islamabad in the attack. "We reject the
insinuation. The tendency to immediately blame Pakistan is
unhelpful and should be discarded," it said.
Afghanistan has long had an uneasy relationship with its
eastern neighbour, accusing it of harbouring Taliban militants
and helping them stage attacks on Afghan soil.
OBSERVERS LEAVE
Although the Serena has been attacked before, it is heavily
fortified and considered safe enough to accommodate foreign
observers during a presidential election next month.
Most foreign observers have now pulled out of Afghanistan in
the wake of the attack. The April 5 vote is intended to mark the
country's first democratic transfer of power but the absence of
many foreign monitors could undermine its credibility.
NDS said that according to its investigation, attackers had
placed small pistols in their shoes in a sophisticated type of
operation never before seen in Afghanistan.
"NDS officials are investigating how terrorist armed with
pistols entered the heavily secured hotel and is also
investigating the possibility of providing weapons to the
terrorists from inside the hotel," it said.
Both Afghanistan and the United States, which is withdrawing
most of its troops from the country this year, have long
criticised Pakistan for not doing enough to crack down on
militants holed up in the mountains straddling the
Afghan-Pakistani order.
Pakistan says it is doing everything in its power and has
portrayed itself as a victim of the increasingly bloody Taliban
insurgency.
(Additional reporting by Katharine Houreld in Islamabad;
Editing by Tom Heneghan)