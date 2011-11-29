BERLIN Nov 29 Afghan President Hamid
Karzai phoned Pakistan's prime minister to urge Islamabad not to
boycott an international conference in Bonn on the future of
Afghanistan because of a cross-border attack by NATO, he said on
Tuesday.
"I phoned (Pakistan Prime Minister) Yusuf Raza Gilani and
told him that the attacks on the border should not be a reason
for Pakistan not to take part in the conference," Karzai told
the online version of German news magazine Der Spiegel in Kabul.
Pakistan said on Tuesday it was pulling out of next week's
meeting in the former West German capital because of the strike
on two combat outposts on the border with Afghanistan last
Saturday, in which 24 Pakistani soldiers died.
"I hope they rethink their decision and end up coming to the
conference," said Karzai, who will chair the Bonn conference,
adding: "We would be happier if they did come."
(Reporting by Stephen Brown; Editing by Peter Graff)