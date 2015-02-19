Graffiti left behind by Taliban fighters remains on the walls of a compound now used as a command center for the U.S Marine Corps's First Battalion, Eighth Marines at Musa Qala in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, November 10, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly/Files

WASHINGTON The White House denied reports that U.S. officials planned to meet with the Taliban on Thursday, a spokeswoman said.

"The United States currently has no meetings with the Taliban scheduled in Doha," said Bernadette Meehan, a spokeswoman for the White House’s National Security Council. "We remain supportive of an Afghan-led reconciliation process whereby the Taliban and the Afghans engage in talks toward a settlement to resolve the conflict in Afghanistan."

Sources in the Afghan Taliban had said their negotiators would hold a first round of talks with U.S. officials on Thursday in Qatar.

