By Hamid Shalizi and David Alexander
KABUL, June 7 Defense Secretary Leon Panetta
said on Thursday the United States was reaching the limits of
its patience with Pakistan because of the safe havens the
country offered to insurgents in neighbouring Afghanistan.
It was some of the strongest language used by a U.S.
official to describe the strained ties between Washington and
Islamabad.
"It is difficult to achieve peace in Afghanistan as long as
there is safe haven for terrorists in Pakistan," said Panetta,
speaking in the Afghan capital Kabul where he arrived for talks
with military leaders amid rising violence in the war against
the Taliban and a spate of deadly attacks, including a NATO air
strike said to have killed 18 villagers.
"It is very important for Pakistan to take steps. It is an
increasing concern, the issue of safe haven, and we are reaching
the limits of our patience," he told reporters.
The United States has long pushed Pakistan to do more to
help in the war against militancy, but the relationship has
received a series of blows, not least by a unilateral U.S. raid
into Pakistan to kill Osama bin Laden last year that humiliated
Islamabad.
Panetta also urged Pakistan to go after the Haqqani militant
network, one of the United States' most feared enemies in
Afghanistan, and said Washington would exert diplomatic pressure
and take any other steps needed to protect its forces.
"It is an increasing concern that safe havens exist and
those like the Haqqanis make use of that to attack our forces,"
he said.
"We are reaching the limits of our patience for that reason.
It is extremely important for Pakistan to take action to prevent
(giving) the Haqqanis safe havens, and for terrorists to use
their country as a safety net to conduct attacks on our forces."
The comments came as Washington appears to be looking to
other allies in the region for help in the face of Pakistan's
foot-dragging. Panetta arrived in Kabul after a visit to India,
Pakistan's old enemy, where he urged New Delhi to take a more
active role in Afghanistan.
NATO has signed an agreement with three countries to the
north of Afghanistan for land routes as the U.S.-led alliance
begins a withdrawal of its forces from the country next year.
NATO chief Anders Fogh Rasmussen said earlier this week the
"reverse transit" deal was signed with Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan
and Kyrgyzstan.
Pakistan closed the shorter and cheaper routes through its
territory last year to protest a cross-border NATO air attack
that killed 24 Pakistani soldiers. Discussions to reopen the
Pakistan routes have stalled.
Other irritants in U.S.-Pakistan ties include drone attacks
in the lawless areas of Pakistan near the Afghan border where
several militant groups operate but seen by many Pakistanis as a
violation of sovereignty.
Washington says the attacks are crucial to attack militants
and four days ago, a U.S. drone strike in northwest Pakistan
killed al Qaeda's second-ranking leader, Abu Yahya al-Libi. It
was the biggest blow to the militant group since the killing of
bin Laden.
Tensions between Washington and Islamabad have also flared
because a Pakistani doctor accused of helping the CIA find bin
Laden was jailed for 33 years for treason last month.
FULL-SCALE
The United States wants Pakistan to launch a full-scale
offensive in the North Waziristan border region to go after the
Haqqani group, which is close to the Afghan Taliban and al
Qaeda.
"We have made that clear time and time again, and will
continue to make clear that it is an intolerable situation to
have those people attacking our people, our forces and to have
the convenience of being able to return to safe havens in
Pakistan," Panetta said.
"We intend obviously to take whatever steps necessary to
protect our forces. That's a principle we always stand by. For
that to happen, we have to have Pakistan cooperation to take
steps to control the Haqqani threat from their side of border."
Pakistan has strong traditional links with the Afghan
Taliban and other militant groups. Islamabad denies allegations
it uses them as proxies to gain leverage in Afghanistan ahead of
any settlement to the war, or in case a civil war breaks out
after most foreign combat troops leave in 2014.
The South Asian nation has said its military is too
stretched fighting homegrown Taliban militants to take on the
Haqqanis, and it alone would decide when to take action.
Islamabad's cooperation is considered critical to U.S.
efforts to stabilise Afghanistan before most foreign combat
troops withdraw. But Washington will find it difficult to
persuade Pakistan to both go after the Haqqani network and
re-open the supply routes.
Anti-American feelings runs deep over issues like drones,
and with a general election expected in early 2013, no
politician will want to be seen as soft on the Americans.
U.S. President Barack Obama, for his part, will have to look
tough against militancy during an election year in the United
States, where many people may ask why the United States backs a
country where bin Laden was said to have lived for years.
