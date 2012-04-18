(Adds quotes and background)
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, April 18 President Barack
Obama wants an investigation into photographs that have surfaced
of U.S. soldiers posing with the maimed corpses of Afghan
insurgents and says those responsible should be held
accountable, the White House said on Wednesday.
"The conduct depicted in those photos is reprehensible and
does not in any way represent the ... standards of the U.S.
military," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters
aboard Air Force One as Obama flew to Ohio for an economic
speech.
Carney said Obama had been briefed on the matter but he did
not know whether the president had seen the photos, which were
taken in 2010 and published by the Los Angeles Times after the
newspaper received them from a soldier.
The incident dealt another blow to already tense U.S. and
NATO ties with Afghanistan.
NATO's top commander in Afghanistan, U.S. General John
Allen, said an investigation was under way, and U.S. Defense
Secretary Leon Panetta apologized "on behalf of the Department
of Defense and the U.S. government."
"The president certainly shares the defense secretary's
opinion that this needs to be investigated, will be investigated
and that those responsible will be held accountable," Carney
said.
Carney also expressed disappointment over the Los Angeles
Times' decision to publish the photos.
(Reporting by Laura MacInnis; Writing by Matt Spetalnick;
Editing by Doina Chiacu)