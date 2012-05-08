WASHINGTON May 8 Privately held Hawker Beechcraft on Tuesday said it was "profoundly disappointed" that the U.S. Air Force was sticking to "antiquated" ejection seat requirements in revamped rules for a competition to buy 20 light air support planes for Afghanistan.

The Air Force is redoing the competition after a lawsuit filed by Hawker, which lost an initial contract award valued at $355 million to privately held Sierra Nevada and Brazilian planemaker Embraer.

The Air Force issued an amended request for proposals on Friday that appeared little changed from a draft that had drawn criticism from Sierra Nevada. Sierra Nevada has not yet commented on the revised rules.

Hawker said it was too soon to make substantive comments since it had just begun to review the final rules for the competition, but the ejection seat issue had already raised concerns.

"We are profoundly disappointed to see ... that the United States Air Force (USAF) continues to permit antiquated pilot accommodation standards for ejection seat equipped aircraft which can place both (Air Force) and partner nation pilots at unnecessary and higher risk," it said.

Hawker said every aircraft bought by the Air Force should meet those modern safety standards.

"We will continue to review the RFP (request for proposals) and meet or exceed all of the USAF requirements to win this new competition," the company said in a statement.

No comment was immediately available from Sierra Nevada.

The Air Force on Friday said it hoped to pick a new winner in early 2013, with the first aircraft to be delivered to Afghanistan in third quarter of 2014.

The companies must submit their new proposals by June 4.

The U.S Air Force is handling the largely American-funded purchase of the light attack planes, which will be supplied to Afghanistan's fledging air force. Doubts are mounting about the overall readiness of the Afghan military to take charge of security in the country, which suffered heavy, coordinated insurgent attacks on Sunday.

The case is being closely watched in Brazil, where officials were still smarting from the cancellation of an earlier contract with Lockheed Martin Corp for a reconnaissance plane based on Embraer's ERJ-145 regional jet.