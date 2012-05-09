* Defense chief of Brazilian planemaker says preparing bid
By Andrea Shalal-Esa and Brad Haynes
WASHINGTON/SAO PAULO, May 8 Aircraft maker
Embraer said on Tuesday it is pressing ahead
with a new bid for a U.S. Air Force contract to supply 20 light
air support planes to Afghanistan, despite concerns that the
results of a prior competition would not be considered.
Rival Hawker Beechcraft said it was too soon to
make substantive comments on final rules for the new bidding
process, but the privately held manufacturer criticized the
decision to stick with "antiquated" ejection seat requirements.
The Air Force is redoing the competition after a lawsuit
filed by Hawker, which lost an initial contract award valued at
$355 million to privately held Sierra Nevada and Brazilian
partner Embraer. The Air Force issued an amended request for
proposals on Friday that appeared little changed from a draft
that had drawn criticism from Sierra Nevada.
Embraer's defense chief Luiz Carlos Aguiar said on Tuesday
the planemaker was pressing ahead with a second bid after the
original contract was scrapped due to a bureaucratic mistake.
"We're going to compete. We are already working on the bid,"
Aguiar said in a telephone interview. "If the process is
conducted fairly and transparently with the same requirements
... we should win as we did in the first round."
Aguiar said he was disappointed that the restarted
competition would not include head-to-head test flights or
consider the results of the previous so-called "fly-off".
But he said the process would now include other ways to
consider the combat experience of Embraer's turboprop Super
Tucano, which has been ordered by nine air forces in Latin
America, Africa and Southeast Asia.
Hawker did not mention plans for the next round of bidding.
"We are profoundly disappointed to see ... that the United
States Air Force continues to permit antiquated pilot
accommodation standards for ejection seat equipped aircraft
which can place both (Air Force) and partner nation pilots at
unnecessary and higher risk," Hawker said.
Hawker said every aircraft bought by the Air Force should
meet those modern safety standards.
Aguiar said Embraer and Hawker use the same supplier for
their ejections seats and so should be equally prepared to meet
any standards on that front.
"Hawker is attempting to create an issue where none exists,"
agreed Taco Gilbert, vice president of business development for
Sierra Nevada's intelligence, surveillanc and reconnaissance
business. He said the ejection seat on the Super Tucano had been
validated through over 150,000 operational hours on the plane.
The Air Force on Friday said it hoped to pick a new winner
in early 2013, with the first aircraft to be delivered to
Afghanistan in third quarter of 2014.
The companies must submit their new proposals by June 4.
The U.S Air Force is handling the largely American-funded
purchase of the light attack planes, which will be supplied to
Afghanistan's fledging air force. Doubts are mounting about the
overall readiness of the Afghan military to take charge of
security in the country, which suffered heavy, coordinated
insurgent attacks on Sunday.
The case is being closely watched in Brazil, where officials
were still smarting from the cancellation of an earlier contract
with Lockheed Martin Corp for a reconnaissance plane based on
Embraer's ERJ-145 regional jet.