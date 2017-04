KABUL, Sept 28 A loud explosion was heard in the diplomatic quarter of the Afghan capital Sunday morning, a day before the inauguration of a new president.

Sirens were heard minutes later, but the cause of the explosion was not immediately clear.

Security is tight in Kabul ahead of Monday's inauguration of new President Ashraf Ghani, who will replace long-time leader Hamid Karzai just before most foreign troops withdraw from the violence-racked country. (Reporting by Kay Johnson; Editing by Nick Macfie)