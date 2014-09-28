(Writes through)
By Hamid Shalizi
KABUL, Sept 28 A bomb hit a military vehicle in
the diplomatic quarter of the Afghan capital on Sunday, wounding
one person a day before the inauguration of a new president
expected to be attended by foreign dignitaries.
Police said no one killed by the magnetic bomb, which was
attached to a military truck in Zanbaq Square, near the vast
presidential palace compound and several embassies.
"At 9:15 this morning, a sticky bomb attached to an Afghan
army vehicle exploded in Zanbaq Square ... only injuring the
driver," Najib Danish, Interior Ministry deputy spokesman, told
Reuters.
Security is tight in Kabul ahead of Monday's inauguration of
Ashraf Ghani, who will replace long-time leader Hamid Karzai
just before most foreign troops withdraw from the
violence-racked country at the end of the year.
International leaders and dignitaries have been invited to
the ceremony as the Taliban and allied insurgents seek to launch
attacks to scare visitors away and create a mood of insecurity.
Monday's inauguration will also see presidential candidate
Abdullah Abdullah named chief executive, a post similar to prime
minister.
Ghani and Abdullah agreed to share power in a unity
government last week after months of bitter deadlock over the
presidential vote in which each accused the other of
vote-rigging.
(Reporting by Hamid Shalizi; Editing by Nick Macfie)