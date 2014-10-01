KABUL Oct 1 Two Taliban suicide bombers attacked the Afghan capital on Wednesday, killing at least seven people and wounding more than 15, government officials said, a day after the new government and the United States signed a long-delayed security agreement.

The Taliban, fighting to oust foreign forces and the U.S-backed government, claimed responsibility for the attacks in the east and west of Kabul.

"Double martyrdom attack has rocked #Kabul city this morning amid current year's ongoing #Khaibar operation," the Taliban said on Twitter, referring to their yearly summer fighting offensive.

Officials from Afghanistan and the United States on Tuesday signed a deal allowing American troops to stay in the country after the end of the year, filling a campaign promise by new President Ashraf Ghani.

