KABUL Oct 2 A suicide bomber targeted an Afghan army bus in Kabul on Thursday, killing three people and wounding 10, the interior ministry said, the fourth high-profile attack in the capital since Monday, when the new president was sworn in.

Seven people were killed when the international airport was attacked on Monday, while two bombs detonating in the east and west of the city on Wednesday killed at least seven people.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the earlier attacks, vowing to fight the new "stooge regime" backed by the United States. (Reporting by Jessica Donati and Hamid Shalizi; Editing by Nick Macfie)