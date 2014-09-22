(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Kay Johnson
KABUL, Sept 22 A day after Afghanistan announced
a unity government to end a lengthy and dangerous election
crisis, doubts about its ability to survive, let alone thrive,
are already surfacing.
Afghanistan's international partners hailed Sunday's signing
of the U.S.-brokered agreement that will make former finance
minister Ashraf Ghani the country's next president.
It will also create a powerful chief executive post that is
expected to be filled or appointed by disgruntled runner-up
Abdullah Abdullah, the ex-foreign minister who says large-scale
vote-rigging cheated him of a victory.
One problem with Sunday's deal is that some key details
about how the rivals will share power have been left vague,
meaning the crux of the problem has not been addressed.
"This government will be useless and will collapse
soon," said Bibi Hameeda Yousufi, a member of parliament from
the southern province of Kandahar.
The document signed by both men says that "the relationship
between the President and the CEO cannot be described solely and
entirely by this agreement", specifying that it depends on the
candidates agreeing on how to work together.
It also calls on the president and chief executive to
"consult intensively" on a multitude of political appointments,
and so the critical question of who gets what position has yet
to be answered.
"I'm sure that the appointment of ministers and other key
officials will be political decisions and both (leaders) will
oppose each other," lawmaker Yousufi said.
Farhad Sediqi, a member of parliament from Kabul, was also
downbeat about the new government's chances of success.
"If the two teams do not put their differences aside I don't
think this government will last six months," he told Reuters.
Afghan political analyst Mohammad Isaqzadeh agreed the unity
government was unlikely to be effective in addressing the huge
challenges facing Afghanistan, from fighting the Taliban to
raising tax revenue for the cash-strapped government and
improving the lives of Afghans mired in poverty.
"Because it is a government divided, there will be
competition between the two camps," Isaqzadeh said.
Despite the doubts, there was a sense of relief that a
damaging political deadlock had been broken, at least for now.
The deal, more than three months after the disputed run-off
election, ensures that a new government will be in place when
NATO combat troops withdraw at the end of the year, leaving the
fight against Taliban insurgents to Afghan forces.
It also means that Kabul can finalise a Bilateral Security
Agreement with Washington that will allow about 10,000 U.S.
troops to stay on, crucial to the battle against an increasingly
bold Islamist militant movement.
"STRONGER TOGETHER"
Spokesmen for both candidates brushed aside the concerns.
"We are stronger together," Ghani aide Tahir Zahir said.
Abdullah spokesman Mujib Rahimi said the new administration
"will be effective and efficient."
The United States pressed hard for the deal to end an
impasse and reduce the risk of violence between supporters of
the two candidates, who draw their support from different ethnic
groups that fought a civil war in the 1990s.
A senior U.S. official said he believed that Ghani and
Abdullah, both pro-Western technocrats who had similar platforms
in the election campaign, would be able to work together.
Some diplomats in Kabul were less confident, saying the new
government faced similar challenges to the system left in place
by the Soviets after they withdrew from Afghanistan in 1989.
That involved a rotating presidency under which leaders were
changed every six months.
The post-Soviet government, which like the U.S.-brokered
deal was formed with the promise of foreign aid money, fell
apart soon after the collapse of the Soviet Union and overseas
funding dried up.
Civil war broke out between different factions of the
anti-Soviet "mujahideen" militias before the strict Islamist
Taliban seized power in 1996.
Thomas Ruttig, of the Afghanistan Analysts Network, said
other countries' experience with unity governments suggested
they were only temporary fixes for entrenched power struggles.
Those that do work tend to be in countries with strong civic
institutions such as parliaments and courts, and Afghanistans'
are seen as weak.
"Afghanistan has a deal-making culture, but very often deals
paper over the real problems," Ruttig said.
Among those problems is Afghanistan's complex network of
ethnic power brokers, ex-warlords and other influential figures
in both the Ghani and Abdullah camps who claim to command the
loyalty of members of the security forces.
One hallmark of Karzai's administration was to largely
balance those interests, but this year's election crisis showed
how fragile that balance was.
A key concern in post-election negotiations was the threat
by Atta Mohammad Noor, the powerful governor of Balkh province
and an Abdullah backer, to launch widespread unrest if his
candidate was not declared the winner.
"It's not only about the two leaders," Ruttig said. "It's
also about their followers and backers - some of whom have shown
they are more likely than their candidates to play with fire and
the threat of violence."
Some Afghans worry that the competing interests of powers
that seek influence in their country - including Iran, Pakistan
and India - may play into how the U.S.-brokered deal works out.
"Afghanistan's enemies and neighbouring countries ... are
waiting to see if this agreement brings a crisis," said Kabul
parliamentarian Qurban Ali Erfani.
(Additional reporting by Jessica Donati, Mirwais Harooni and
Hamid Shalizi; Editing by Mike Collett-White)