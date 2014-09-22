By Hamid Shalizi
KABUL, Sept 22 Afghanistan's Taliban militants
on Monday decried a pact by rival election candidates to form a
government of national unity as a "sham" orchestrated by the
United States and unacceptable to the Afghan people.
Former finance minister Ashraf Ghani was named
president-elect on Sunday after he signed a deal to share power
with his opponent, former foreign minister Abdullah Abdullah,
ending months of turmoil that has destabilised the country as
most foreign troops prepare to leave.
Ghani's administration must now not only forge an effective
government after so much acrimony, but also deal with an
emboldened Taliban insurgency, with little, if any, help from
foreign forces.
Ghani was scheduled to hold his first news briefing as
president-elect later Monday.
The Taliban have been fighting to oust U.S.-led foreign
forces and their spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, rejected the
national unity government pact as a ploy orchestrated by their
enemy.
"Installing Ashraf Ghani and forming a bogus administration
will never be acceptable to the Afghans," Mujahid said in a
statement emailed to journalists.
"The Americans must understand that our soil and land belong
to us and all decisions and agreements are made by Afghans, not
by the U.S. foreign secretary or ambassador."
The United States strongly pushed for a power-sharing deal
between Ghani and Abdullah in order to prevent the election
dispute from descending into deadlock and even violence between
supporters of the candidates, who draw their support from ethnic
groups that fought a civil war in the 1990s.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry telephoned the rival
candidates for weeks to coax them towards compromise and
President Barack Obama also made appeals for a unity government
deal.
SECURITY PACT
A senior U.S. official said that Ghani and Abdullah, both
pro-Western technocrats with similar political platforms, would
be able to come together for the sake of the country despite the
bitterness of the last two months.
Under the terms of the unity deal, Ghani will share power
with a chief executive proposed by Abdullah. The two will share
control over who leads key institutions such as the army and
other executive decisions.
Ghani is expected to be sworn in as president on Sept. 29,
according to a senior official. The new chief executive is
expected to be inaugurated at the same time.
One of Ghani's first acts is likely to be to sign a
long-delayed security agreement with the United States. He has
previously declared support for the pact to allow a small force
of foreign troops to remain in Afghanistan after 2014.
Many people in Kabul fear instability could be exploited by
the Taliban, who have made significant gains in the south and
east, taking advantage of gaps in U.S. air support this summer
fighting season.
A U.S. official in Kabul said the deal to end the election
dispute was far from ideal, but preferable to many alternatives
that could pose a greater threat to stability.
Some Afghans worry that the competing interests of powers
that seek influence in their country - including Iran, Pakistan
and India - may play into how the U.S.-brokered deal works out,
a complaint often raised by outgoing President Karzai.
"Afghanistan' enemies and neighbouring countries ... are
waiting to see if this agreement brings a crisis," said Kabul
member of parliament Qurban Ali Erfani, listing enemies as "the
Taliban, some foreigners and our neighbouring countries".
