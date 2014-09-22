(Adds Ghani quotes)
By Hamid Shalizi and Kay Johnson
KABUL, Sept 22 Afghanistan's president-elect
promised to end political strife and corruption in a speech on
Monday, his first since signing a power-sharing agreement with
his rival aimed at bringing months of turmoil to a close.
"Afghanistan's stability is most important for us," former
finance minister Ashraf Ghani said in his address at the
presidential palace in Kabul. "Let's build up this nation and
put the past behind us."
Ghani was named president-elect on Sunday after he signed a
U.S.-brokered deal to share power with his opponent, former
foreign minister Abdullah Abdullah.
Abdullah had complained of mass vote-rigging in June's
run-off ballot, and the rivalry threatened to destabilise the
country just as most foreign troops prepare to leave.
Under the terms of the unity deal, Ghani will share power
with a chief executive proposed by Abdullah. The two will share
control over who leads key institutions such as the army and
other executive decisions.
Ghani's administration must now forge a government after
much acrimony as well as deal with an emboldened Taliban
insurgency.
The Taliban on Monday dismissed the agreement for a unity
government as a "sham" orchestrated by the United States, and
they vowed to press on with their war against the Afghan
government and U.S. and allied forces backing it.
"Installing Ashraf Ghani and forming a bogus administration
will never be acceptable to the Afghans," Taliban spokesman
Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement emailed to journalists.
"The Americans must understand that our soil and land belong
to us and all decisions and agreements are made by Afghans, not
by the U.S. foreign secretary or ambassador," he said.
"We reject this American process and vow to continue our
jihad until we free our nation from occupation and until we pave
the way for a pure Islamic government."
The Taliban ruled Afghanistan with their extreme
interpretation of sharia law for five years before being toppled
in 2001 with U.S. military support for sheltering al Qaeda's
leaders behind the Sept. 11 attacks in the United States.
Nearly 13 years on, the United States and outgoing President
Hamid Karzai have separately attempted to start peace talks with
the resurgent Taliban, but the negotiations have seen little
progress.
The United States strongly pushed for the power-sharing deal
between Ghani and Abdullah in order to break the election
deadlock, fearing it could spark violence between supporters of
the candidates who draw their support from ethnic groups that
fought a civil war in the 1990s.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry telephoned the rival
candidates for weeks to coax them towards compromise and
President Barack Obama also appealed for a unity deal.
SECURITY PACT
A senior U.S. official said that Ghani and Abdullah, both
pro-Western technocrats with similar political platforms, would
be able to come together for the sake of the country despite the
bitterness of the last three months.
Ghani is expected to be sworn in as president on Sept. 29,
according to a senior official. The new chief executive is
expected to be inaugurated at the same time.
"Our focus will be on merit in every sector of the
government, and there will be no place for nepotism," Ghani said
in his speech. "It will be a government of transparency,
accountability and taking responsibility."
One of Ghani's first acts is likely to be to sign a
long-delayed security agreement with the United States. He has
previously declared support for the pact to allow a small force
of foreign troops to remain in Afghanistan after 2014.
Many people in Kabul fear instability could be exploited by
the Taliban, who have made significant gains in the south and
east, taking advantage of gaps in U.S. air support during this
summer's fighting season.
A U.S. official in Kabul said the deal to end the election
dispute was far from ideal, but preferable to many alternatives
that could pose a greater threat to stability.
Some Afghans worry the competing interests of powers that
seek influence in their country - including Iran, Pakistan and
India - may play into how the U.S.-brokered deal works out, a
complaint often raised by outgoing President Karzai.
"Afghanistan' enemies and neighbouring countries ... are
waiting to see if this agreement brings a crisis," said Kabul
member of parliament Qurban Ali Erfani, listing enemies as "the
Taliban, some foreigners and our neighbouring countries".
